President’s College mauls YBG Cluster

President’s College made light work of YBG Cluster 32-6 in their U14 Boys fixture, when the Youth Basketball Guyana ‘Regional Conference’ continued on Friday.

Staged at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, the East Coast Demerara unit secured the victory compliments of an all-round effort from Kemal Montore. The rising star tallied 13 points, nine rebounds and three steals in the rout. He was assisted by Ezekiel Saul who tallied five points and three rebounds.

For the loser, Jaden Mohan scored four points. Meanwhile, Marian Academy and St. Stanislaus College recorded wins in the Girls Division. Marian Academy trounced Tutorial High 34-1.

Aaliyah Singh led the way with figures of eight points, five rebounds and four steals, while Renika Ramcharran tallied eight points, six steals and three rebounds.

Also, St. Stanislaus defeated Bladen Hall 9-4. Madison Chester top scored for the victor with four points and six rebounds.