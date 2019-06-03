Sports

Tiger Bay, Back Circle to clash in Futsal final

Jamal Cozier [2nd from right] of Future Stars attempting to engineer an attacking move against Tiger Bay at the National Gymnasium during their semi-final clash in the Corona Futsal Championships.

Tiger Bay and Back Circle will face-off in the June 8th final of the Corona Futsal Championship, following semi-final wins on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Tiger Bay pounced on Future Stars 8-5. It was an unforgettable night for dynamic forward Deon Alfred, who recorded an unprecedented seven goals in front of a large crowd.

 Alfred made his presence felt in the ninth, 12th, 18th, 19th, 24th, 27th and 38th minute to propel his side to the coveted championship round. Adding a goal in the 39th minute was the versatile Keoma Gravesande…..

