Tiger Bay, Back Circle to clash in Futsal final

Tiger Bay and Back Circle will face-off in the June 8th final of the Corona Futsal Championship, following semi-final wins on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Tiger Bay pounced on Future Stars 8-5. It was an unforgettable night for dynamic forward Deon Alfred, who recorded an unprecedented seven goals in front of a large crowd.

Alfred made his presence felt in the ninth, 12th, 18th, 19th, 24th, 27th and 38th minute to propel his side to the coveted championship round. Adding a goal in the 39th minute was the versatile Keoma Gravesande…..