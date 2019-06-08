Pakistan, Sri Lanka share points after Bristol washout

BRISTOL, England, (Reuters) – Pakistan’s World Cup match against Sri Lanka was called off yesterday without a ball being bowled after persistent rain in Bristol.

Both teams take a point each from the wash-out, and have three from their opening three matches.

“As a team we really wanted to play this match especially after gaining momentum with the win against England,” Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said.

“It is unfortunate that we were not able to play.”

Sri Lanka next face Bangladesh at the same venue on Tuesday, while Pakistan take on Australia at Taunton a day later.

Sarfaraz’s team lost their opening game to West Indies but recovered with a stunning victory over top-ranked England.

“We have great team spirit and our confidence is on a high after beating England. We would want to carry the momentum into the remaining games. We won’t relax in our remaining six matches,” Sarfaraz added.