Yaw, Darren Thomas lead GTI past Plaisance Secondary with double-doubles

Government Technical Institute [GTI], the Bishops’ High School and President’s College recorded wins in the boys U18 division when the Youth Basketball Guyana [YBG] ‘Regional Conference’ continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
GTI dismantled Plaisance Secondary 50-26. Israel Yaw recorded an impressive double-double of 21 points and 25 rebounds for the Woolford Avenue institution.
He was brilliantly supported by a Darren Thomas double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds while Josiah Roberts netted 13 points…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments