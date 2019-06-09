Sports

Yaw, Darren Thomas lead GTI past Plaisance Secondary with double-doubles

Scenes from the St. Stanislaus College and President’s College clash at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue in the YBG ‘Regional Conference’ Championships.

Government Technical Institute [GTI], the Bishops’ High School and President’s College recorded wins in the boys U18 division when the Youth Basketball Guyana [YBG] ‘Regional Conference’ continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

 GTI dismantled Plaisance Secondary 50-26. Israel Yaw recorded an impressive double-double of 21 points and 25 rebounds for the Woolford Avenue institution.

He was brilliantly supported by a Darren Thomas double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds while Josiah Roberts netted 13 points…..

