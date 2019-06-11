Alfred powers Tiger Bay to Futsal crown with hat-trick

Traditional giant Tiger Bay were crowned Corona Futsal Champions after edging fierce rival Back Circle 4-3 on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
In front of a capacity crowd which swarmed the venue, the tournament’s eventual Most Valuable Player [MVP] Deon Alfred, sealed the title for his side compliments of a first half hat-trick in the sixth, seventh and 19th minute.
Adding a goal in the 11th minute was Josiah Charles. For Back Circle, Golden Jaguars international Trayon Bobb netted a double in the 15th and 24th minute while Stephon McLean scored in the 34th minute…..
