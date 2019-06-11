Sports

Alfred powers Tiger Bay to Futsal crown with hat-trick

Champs at last- Tiger Bay captain and event’s MVP Deon Alfred receives the championship trophy from Corona Brand Manager Colin Stuart in the presence of team-mates and supporters after defeating Back Circle in the final at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue

Traditional giant Tiger Bay were crowned Corona Futsal Champions after edging fierce rival Back Circle 4-3 on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

In front of a capacity crowd which swarmed the venue, the tournament’s eventual Most Valuable Player [MVP] Deon Alfred, sealed the title for his side compliments of a first half hat-trick in the sixth, seventh and 19th minute.

Adding a goal in the 11th minute was Josiah Charles. For Back Circle, Golden Jaguars international Trayon Bobb netted a double in the 15th and 24th minute while Stephon McLean scored in the 34th minute…..

