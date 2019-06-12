Sports

Hussain, Tewari, Subhan, Webster take Macorp golf tourney spoils

The various winners pose with their prizes at the end of the Macorp Golf Extravaganza Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Club course.

President of the Lusignan Golf Club, Aleem Hussain was crowned champion of the A flight while Satrohan Tewari and Imtiaz Subhan won the B and C flights respectively and Shanella Webster-London the female title as the Macorp tournament ended Saturday.

Playing under gloomy conditions at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC), the weather did not deter 48 of the country’s top golfers from taking to the green where they enjoyed the 14th edition of the tournament.

In the ‘A’ Flight which is for golfers with handicaps ranging from 0-9, Hussain, won with a 78 gross for a net of 69…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Golden Jaguars lose 1-3 to Haiti

By

Warriors stay alive with Game 5 win

By

KFC U20 Cup commences Saturday

By

Comments

Trending