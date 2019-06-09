Drayton, Khan evenly placed to win championship

Following the conclusion of the first three rounds of the 2019 National Chess Championship, there are two leaders with the maximum three points (a win = 1 point; a draw = ½ a point; a loss = 0 point).
Sharing the lead are Taffin Khan and Anthony Drayton. The championship is being contested at the Racquet Centre in Woolford Avenue without the participation of former national champion Wendell Meusa who took a decision not to play. ….
