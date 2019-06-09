Chess with Errol

Drayton, Khan evenly placed to win championship

Anthony Drayton (left) and Taffin Khan during a previous encounter. The clash between the two could well determine a new national chess champion. If they play to a draw, and each has the identical number of points, the tie-break system would specify the winner.  

Following the conclusion of the first three rounds of the 2019 National Chess Championship, there are two leaders with the maximum three points (a win = 1 point; a draw = ½ a point; a loss = 0 point).

Sharing the lead are Taffin Khan and Anthony Drayton. The championship is being contested at the Racquet Centre in Woolford Avenue without the participation of former national champion Wendell Meusa who took a decision not to play. ….

