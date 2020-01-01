President announces launch of development decade

Declaring that 2020 will be an “unforgettable year”, President David Granger has announced the launch of a decade of development accompanied by an assortment of pledges for improved living conditions premised on the fruition of the oil economy.

In the text of his address released by the Ministry of the Presidency and which was to be delivered at midnight last night, Granger said that today marks the dawn of the ‘Decade of Development: 2020-2029’; the start of the national observance of the 50th anniversary year of the Republic and the launch of campaigns for General and Regional Elections. Adding – “An eventful year lies ahead”.

Granger’s frequent reference in recent months to a decade of development has raised eyebrows as he is performing the functions of a caretaker President prior to the holding of General Elections on March 2nd this year.