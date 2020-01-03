Authorities foil attempt to break out of Camp St prison

The Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels says that an attempt to break out of the Camp Street jail had been discovered today and the two suspected masterminds will be secured at another location.

A statement from the Director of Prisons follows:

On Friday, January 3, 2020 at about 10:45 hours, while the Director of Prisons (ag) and other ranks were interacting with prisoners in the Security Block of the Georgetown Prison, it was observed that several bars of a cell had been cut and secured with cloth.

The Heads of Joint Services were alerted and the immediate search operation revealed that bars of another cell had also been cut. Hacksaw blades were discovered during the search that are said to be the items used to cut the bars.

Safrei Alexander, an escapee from the July, 9, 2017 prison break and Ryan Jones who is serving twenty-eight (28) years for “Manslaughter” are reported to be the main players in the escape plan.

Systems are in place for these persons to be secured at another location.

The police, with the assistance of prison officers from the Georgetown Prison, will be conducting a full investigation into the matter to determine, among other matters, how the prisoners got possession of hacksaw blades and why the sawed bars were not discovered earlier.

Gladwin Samuels, DSM Director of Prisons (ag)