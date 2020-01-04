Camp St prison break foiled

Officers of the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) yesterday managed to foil a planned escape from the Georgetown Prison, where the bars of cells were discovered to have been cut by inmates, who had access to hacksaw blades.

The architects of the plan have been identified as Stafrei Alexander, who is serving a life sentence for attempted murder, and Ryan Jones, who is serving a 28-year sentence for manslaughter and prison authorities said they have put arrangements in place to have them relocated.

Alexander, who has been charged with multiple murders, was one of six inmates who escaped from the same prison in July, 2017, during a jailbreak that saw the facility being burnt.