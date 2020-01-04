Firestorm over Health Ministry’s ‘Word of God’ declarations

Outrage erupted yesterday following a post on the Ministry of Public Health’s Facebook page that blatantly referenced Christianity to make almost a dozen “declarations.”

The post spread rapidly on social media, drawing both criticism and support, and resulted in the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha (GHDS) reporting the matter to the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC). As the outrage grew on social media, the post was removed. However, by then it had been widely shared.

The first declaration “on the basis of the Word of God” was: “We declare the Lordship of Jesus Christ over the health sector, and that in this year, 2020, we will fear God and obey his commandments.” Another read: “We declare that the Minister of Finance, and the Director of Budget, will be inspired by God Almighty and that our programmes and our plans will find favour in the sight of God and in their sight and that we will have an unprecedented release of finances locally and internationally, that will help us to provide the necessary equipment, working tools and good working conditions for the staff in the Public Health Sector, in all 10 Administrative Regions.” Nine other “declarations” were made.