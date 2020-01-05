Health Minister says no exclusion intended by ‘Word of God’ declarations

Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence yesterday responded to the outrage caused by the ‘Word of God’ declarations posted on the Ministry’s Facebook page, while saying that they were not a statement or policy by the ministry.

During an almost seven-minute video that was uploaded to the Department of Public Information’s Facebook page yesterday evening, Lawrence said that the controversy caused by the declarations is one that should have never happened. “The Ministry of Public Health would never condone anything in spirt or language that speaks to exclusivity,” she said.

The post, which referenced Christianity to make eleven declarations, was removed after it drew both criticism and support but not before it was widely shared.