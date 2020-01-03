Repsol drilling contractor also to be fined $1M over mud-spill -EPA’s Adams

Separate fines of $1,000,066 (approximately US$5,000) will be levied against Spanish oil company Repsol and United Kingdom-headquartered Volaris Drilling for the recent mud-spill which occurred offshore in the Kanuku Block, Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Dr. Vincent Adams has said.

Adams explained to Stabroek News yesterday that while a decision had already been taken to fine Repsol, which is the operator in the Kanuku Block, the EPA found provisions in the Environmental Protection Act which enables it to also fine Volaris, which was contracted to carry out drilling for Repsol.

The total fines to be collected from this incident are approximately $2 million