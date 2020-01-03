Technical institute completed in Region 9

A $200M technical institute has been completed at Bina Hill, Annai (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and will be inaugurated this month, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said yesterday.

The Hinterland Green Enterprises Centre is a 20,000 square foot, two-storey, concrete and wooden structure with eight classrooms, a computer and science laboratory, a large auditorium, and lecture room, DPI said.

The completion was announced by Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock during a recent interview with the DPI. The minister said that the institute would meet the demand for skilled personnel in the hinterland regions.