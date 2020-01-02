Guyana’s tourism to be highlighted on NBC’s Today show

Guyana is expected be featured this morning on US television network NBC’s Today show when a contributing editor of the Condé Nast Traveler Magazine is slated to appear to discuss some of the magazine’s selected destinations.

Guyana will be among the destinations discussed on the show, which will air 9.40 am Guyana time, when Mark Ellwood, who is a regular guest on the show to discuss travel destinations, makes his appearance.

Last month the global travel magazine listed Guyana as one of its suggested 20 destinations to visit this year. At that time the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) welcomed the exposure that the oil and gas sector will bring.

“There are 196 countries in the world and there are numerous destinations globally. For one of the largest international travel magazines to list us is a great honour and the exposure is great for this country,” Nicola Balram, Senior Officer of Marketing at the GTA, had told Stabroek News.

“The oil and gas sector sheds a light on Guyana that hasn’t been shed before and we would also expect it to contribute to increasing numbers,” she had added.