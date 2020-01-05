‘Wonderful’ Guyana a Top 5 destination on NBC’s Today show

Guyana’s cultural diversity, linkages to the Caribbean, pristine rainforest and delicious Chinese food were highlighted on yesterday’s edition of popular American morning show, Today, where the country was featured as one of the Top 5 destinations to visit this year.

Mark Ellwood, contributing editor for Condé Nast Traveler Magazine, during a sit down with the hosts of the show Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, shared brief information on what the country has to offer. Last month, the global travel magazine listed Guyana as one of its suggested 20 destinations to visit this year.

Featured on the Today show were Guyana; Santa Fe, New Mexico; southwest Michigan; Nashville; and the Canadian Arctic.