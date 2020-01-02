Corentyne biker dies after slamming into signboard

A Corentyne motorcyclist died yesterday after he lost control of his bike and slammed into the Number 69 Village, Corentyne signboard.

Bhojram Hemraj, 24, of Number 67 Village, Corentyne, was riding a motorcycle with trade plate MR 2 along the Number 69 Village, Corentyne, when he attempted to negotiate a turn at a fast rate and lost control of his motorcycle, slamming into the village’s signboard located on the parapet.

The incident reportedly occurred around 10 pm on Wednesday. Hemraj was picked up by public-spirited persons and rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police have launched an investigation.