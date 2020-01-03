Trinidad Top Cop claps back at Facebook ‘experts’

(Trinidad Express) Sometime around midnight, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith went to his Facebook account to comment on the arrest of Transformed Life Ministries pastor Glen Awong who goes court today charged with offences linked to a raid at his compound in Arouca three months ago.

He took on what he called ‘experts’ who he said can questioned the purpose of the police raid and whether the people being kept there were ‘enslaved’.

He wrote the following.

Some would recall the many overnight law enforcement experts, who were confident and eager enough to boast about stating that as the Commissioner of Police, I was incorrect to state that the investigation into the Transform Life Ministry, whereby 69 persons were rescued whilst being held , mostly against their will, included trafficking .

They were so excited about debating the meaning of trafficking, that the actual horror of persons being placed in cages, against their will, became a secondary matter to them, because in their little world, trying to state that gary griffith was incorrect by using the word “trafficking” in this matter was more important, as their limited knowledge in this type of crime was based solely on what they see in movies, which is that of women being shipped from one country to another illegally in sex slavery.

So to the many ” experts” who for the last few months kept asking me what about my ” trafficking” claim, particularly, (former TV6 Deputy head of News) Mr. Kejan Haynes and (CCN senior multimedia journalist) Ms. (Urvashi) Tewarie from CCN TV6, the charges laid speaks for itself.



As a nation we must focus on what is important to make this a better country, rather than be excited to undermine others. This was one such example, as the focus for many was to incorrectly interpret the meaning of trafficking rather than to condemn the horrific acts whereby elderly persons were being held like virtual slaves. When we ignore and trivialise such unacceptable acts on our fellow citizens, and even try to give excuses to justify such actions, then we start losing our direction and soul as a nation. I have no intention to walk that path, and would continue to do what is required to help those who cannot help themselves.”

Awong is expected to appear in the Arima Magistrates’ Court charged with kidnapping, human trafficking and false improsinment.