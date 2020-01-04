Accused ecstasy trafficker gets bail

A labourer accused of trafficking ecstasy pills was yesterday released on $200,000 bail after a court heard that the police were still awaiting an analyst certificate in order to proceed with the trial.

Kenton Haynes, 42, a labourer of Mocha, who police say had 180 ecstasy pills in his possession for the purpose of trafficking, was granted bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after she was informed by the police prosecutor that they were still awaiting the certificate.

Haynes had been charged in November of last year and was remanded by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly. The charge had stated that on November 7th, at Albert Street, Georgetown, he had 180 ecstasy pills, an amphetamine drug, in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.