Housekeeper found not guilty of stealing money from minister

Donetta Rajkumar left the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts a free woman on Thursday after a charge that she stole $195,000 from the home of Minister Simona Broomes, at whose residence she was employed as a housekeeper, was dismissed.

This is according to legal counsel for Rajkumar, Everton Singh-Lammy, who said that he made a submission that the prosecution had disclosed no case to answer, based on the evidence presented, or lack thereof. The submission was upheld.

Consequently, Rajkumar, a mother of three who had pleaded no-guilty to the charge, walked free.