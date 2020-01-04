Joint Services member took part in Tuschen robbery -police

The police today provided details of a hair-raising robbery last night at Tuschen that left one of the bandits dead and they said that a serving member of the joint services also took part in the attack and was held at a roadblock at Den Amstel.

The Police say they are investigating an armed robbery committed on the following persons: Guang Hong Wang, female Chinese, 43, proprietor of 5 Star Restaurant located at 695 Tuschen New Housing Scheme, E.B.E. She was robbed of two cell phones and a sum of cash. Navindra Lakahalall, 37, of Zeelugt New Housing, Scheme, E.B.E of was robbed of one silver-coloured chain and a sum of cash.

The dead bandit has been identified as Mark Prince, age unknown and of no fixed place of abode. The others are a 20-year-old unemployed male of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara; a 23-year-old unemployed male of Buxton, East Coast Demerara (hospitalized); a serving member of the Joint Services and an identifiable female.

Two of the males, the police say, were armed with cutlasses and one with a handgun. The attack occurred at about 9 pm.

Investigations, police say, revealed that Wang and her husband operate the restaurant in question which is situated on the lower flat the premises. Navindra was a customer at the time.

One of the male suspects and the female entered the restaurant and purchased two beers which they consumed after which they ordered a case of beer. Wang was in the process of delivering same when the male whipped out a gun and proceeded to rob her and the other victim along with the three other suspects who entered at the same time.

Police say that a licensed holder of a handgun who lives nearby heard the commotion and immediately went to investigate and was attacked by the armed suspect and another with a cutlass. As a result he was forced to discharge several rounds in their direction after which the suspects fled the premises in motor car PTT 8606 that was parked nearby, leaving their accomplice Prince who was wounded, at the scene.

The police were summoned and the vehicle was intercepted at a road block on the public road infront of Den Amstel Police Station.

A search of the car revealed three males: the Buxton suspect who was in the back seat had what appeared to be a gunshot wound; he is presently a patient at the GPHC in a stable condition.

An unlicensed pistol with an empty magazine was found in the vehicle and a sum of cash and cellular phones were found on the persons of the suspects.

The suspect at the scene who was found motionless with a suspected gunshot wound to the neck, a cutlass in his right hand and a haversack on his back was escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A search of his person revealed the sum of $130,000.

A further update will be given later, police say.