‘We have a plan’

To a roaring crowd of thousands of supporters, the governing APNU+AFC coalition yesterday launched its bid for a second term in office, with leaders saying that much has been accomplished over the past four years and they have a plan that will ensure that Guyana will never be poor again.

With two months to go until the pivotal March 2nd, 2020 general and regional elections, the leaders of the APNU+AFC coalition made their case to an energetic crowd at D’Urban Park, where President David Granger and presumptive prime ministerial candidate AFC leader Khemraj Ramjattan, were the featured speakers. They were joined by AFC youth member Juretha Fernandes at the considerably larger venue compared to when the coalition launched its campaign in 2015 at the Pegasus Hotel. (The hotel’s owner is now the leader of the rival party, Change Guyana.)

The APNU+AFC coalition is seeking to avoid becoming a one-term government, and retain power in a critical time in Guyana’s history as the country becomes an oil producer. The next government will manage unprecedented revenues, with the growth of Guyana’s economy set to skyrocket and the winner of the March 2nd elections likely to set the direction of development for the country for years to come.