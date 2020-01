Food vendor Christopher Cummings was yesterday found guilty of trafficking 106 grammes of cannabis, for which he was sentenced to three years in jail.

Cummings, of Lot 59 Tucville Housing Scheme, had been charged in January of last year and had maintained his innocence throughout his trial.

However, Georgetown magistrate Dylon Bess yesterday informed Cummings that he had been found guilty of the charge based on sufficient evidence provided to the court to support the prosecutor’s case.