DJ and vendor get bail on ganja trafficking charge

Two men who police say were found with 169 grammes of cannabis were charged at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday.

Leon Arthur, an 18-year-old DJ, and Sherwin Davis, a 28-year-old vendor, were brought to the courtroom of acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus yesterday when a possession of narcotics for trafficking charge was read to them.

It is alleged that on January 6th, 2020, at William and Leopold streets, Georgetown, they had 169 grammes of cannabis in their possession for the purpose of trafficking.