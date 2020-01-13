Jagdeo flays Granger for `dictatorial tendencies’

General Secretary of the PPP, Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday flayed President David Granger for dictatorial tendencies and going against the constitution as he launched scathing attacks against the governing APNU+AFC coalition in front of thousands of supporters at an Albion, Berbice rally.

He said that persons of every race have a right to prosperity and the PPP/C “is the only party that can deliver this for all of our people and because of that we will not only win power on March 2, we will stay in power for another 20, 30, 40 years in the future.”

General and regional elections are slated for March 2, 2020, a critical time in Guyana’s history as the country becomes an oil producer and is poised to earn billions of dollars which will be managed by the next government.