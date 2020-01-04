Prize-winning choreographer had been told she was ‘too stiff’ to dance

“I always loved dance and dance was a hobby as a child growing up,” Natalie Adams said. “I wanted to do dance so badly and the person that was teaching dance would always say ‘girl you too stiff’ and even though she put me out of the group, I would go back to her. But I was never given the opportunity.”

Years later, Natalie became dance teacher of the same group and is today, one of Guyana’s most sought after choreographers.

The youngest of eight children, Natalie and her brothers and sisters were raised in a single parent home by their mother. But her mother died when she was eight years old, and she was placed in the church’s home (the House of Israel Headquarters) with other less fortunate children. She was the only one of her brothers and sisters who went to live at the home. As grateful as she was for them taking her in, Natalie said while she felt limited to things at the beginning of her life when her mother was alive, she felt even more so when she went to the home to live.