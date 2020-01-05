Bandits rob Parika bar, close to a dozen patrons

Four men, including one armed with what appeared to be a submachine gun, robbed a Parika, East Bank Essequibo bar and almost a dozen patrons on Friday night.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken in the attack, which was committed just after 11 pm and lasted for approximately five minutes.

A witness told Sunday Stabroek that the man armed with the high-powered weapon entered the bar and immediately went to retrieve the cash from behind the counter, while three others robbed the customers of cash and other valuables.