‘I refuse to give up’

The tragic stories of teenagers who were both rejected by their families as a result of their HIV positive status are what pushed Dr Niccollette Boatswain to join in the fight against the virus in Guyana.

There was the teenager who lost her mother at a young age to AIDS and then contracted HIV herself after repeated rapes by her father, only to be shunned by family members. There is also the story of an orphaned 16-year-old, who was born with HIV and was forced to spend several nights in an abandoned building because of the constant rejection of family and friends.

“These stories broke my heart. It seems clichéd but I’ve been blessed with a burden,” she told Stabroek Weekend in a recent interview.