Caribbean agency reaffirms ‘adequate creditworthiness’ ratings for Pegasus Hotel

Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Limited (CariCRIS) has reaffirmed the ratings of CariBBB- (Foreign Currency Rating) on the regional rating scale and gyAA+ (Foreign Currency Rating) on the Guyana National scale, to the USD 30 million Long-Term Loan of The Pegasus Hotels of Guyana Limited (Pegasus).

A release from the agency said that the regional scale rating indicates that the level of creditworthiness of this debt obligation, weighed in relation to other obligations in the Caribbean is adequate.

The release said that the Guyana national scale rating indicates that the level of creditworthiness of this obligation adjudged in relation to other obligations in Guyana is high.