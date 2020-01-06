Preliminary Inquiry into gold miner’s murder to begin soon

Following the disclosure of statements in relation to the murder of gold miner Deon Stoll, who was shot and killed last October after armed bandits attempted to rob him outside of El Dorado Trading in Newtown, Kitty, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan transferred the matters to another city court, where the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the matter is expected to commence shortly.

Shane Morgan called ‘Demon,’ Roberto Sankar, Wayne St Hill and Steve Rollox are charged with the capital offence of murder. It is alleged that on October 14th, 2019 at Kitty, Georgetown, they murdered Stoll during the course or furtherance of a robbery. They quartet first appeared in court in October last year.

Meanwhile, Odessa St Hill, who is the cousin of Wayne and Morgan, along with Dr Alonzo Dos Santos, Duncan Vanvield and Keith McKenzie were charged with aiding Morgan, knowing that he was wanted by the police in connection with the murder of Stoll. It is alleged that between October 13th and October 23rd, 2019, knowing that Morgan, Sankar, St Hill and Rollox murdered Stoll, they offered assistance to Morgan.