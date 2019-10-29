‘Demon’ among four charged with murdering gold miner -no bail for doctor, three others remanded on charge of aiding accused

Shane Morgan, called ‘Demon’ and three others are now remanded prisoners after being formally charged with the murder of gold miner Deon Stoll, who was fatally shot by robbers outside El Dorado Trading in Newtown, Kitty, just over two weeks ago.

Four others, including the doctor who is accused of treating a wound that Morgan is suspected to have suffered during the gun battle that erupted during the armed attack, were also remanded to prison after being charged with aiding Morgan, knowing that he was wanted by the police in connection with the murder of Stoll.

Morgan, Roberto Sankar, Wayne St Hill and Steve Rollox were jointly charged with the capital offence of murder and were not required to plead to the charge after it was read to them today by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court One. The charge states that on 14th October at Kitty, Georgetown, the four men murdered Stoll during the course or furtherance of robbery.