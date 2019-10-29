‘Demon,’ three others charged with murdering gold miner -doctor among four remanded for allegedly aiding accused

Shane Morgan, called ‘Demon,’ and three other men were remanded to prison this afternoon after being charged with the murder of gold miner Deon Stoll, who was shot and killed two weeks ago after armed bandits attempted to rob him outside El Dorado Trading in Newtown, Kitty.

Four others, including the doctor who police say treated Morgan for a gunshot wound he alleged suffered in the robbery, were also remanded to prison after being charged with aiding him, despite knowing that he was wanted by the police in relation to the murder of Stoll.

Those charged with the murder are Morgan, Roberto Sankar, Wayne St Hill and Steve Rollox. They were not required to plead to the indictable charge after it was read to them by the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge states that on October 14th, at Kitty, Georgetown, the four murdered Stoll during the course or furtherance of robbery.

Odessa St Hill, who is the cousin of Wayne and Morgan, along with Dr. Alonzo Dos Santos, Duncan Vanvield and Keith McKenzie were not required to plead to the indictable charge that between October 13th and October 23rd, 2019, knowing that Morgan, Sankar, St Hill and Rollox murdered Stoll, they offered assistance to Morgan.

Stoll, 44, a father of two of Baramita Avenue, Bel Air, was fatally shot, while his driver, Clayton Powley, 43, of Turkeyen, and the security guard of the business, Rory Deegs, 40, of Lot 7025 Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, were also injured, after a gun battle erupted when armed bandits attempted to rob him outside El Dorado Trading, on Da Silva Street.

“On arrival, a motor car which was travelling behind their vehicle stopped and two men exited the car wearing caps with their faces tied with kerchiefs,” the police had said in a statement on the fatal shooting.

One of the bandits had a gun, while the other was armed with a knife.

“One with a knife approached Powley while the other approached Stoll with a handgun,” the police said before adding that the knife-wielding bandit ordered Powley to get out of the car while the other told Stoll not to draw his firearm.

However, according to the police, Powley exited the car and attempted to fend off his attacker and he was shot in one of his hands.

By this time Stoll drew his licensed firearm and he and the gunman exchanged gunfire.

The bandits then scrambled back into their car, which was driven by a male accomplice.

They made good their escape, empty-handed.