Widow of man who died in Suddie lockups continuing to press for answers

The grieving widow of Lallbachan Bachan, 39, of Lot 21 Maria’s Lodge, Essequibo Coast, who was discovered dead while in police custody on July 1, 2019, is distressed about spending the new year without him.

Samantha Bachan, 32, mother of the man’s two youngest children, ages seven and nine, said the children also miss him a lot.

They always looked forward to spending the holidays as a family. It was always a jolly time for them but this year they are feeling very sad.