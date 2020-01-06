Region Six sports officer abusing BCB President daily on social media

Dear Editor,

The Management of the Berbice Cricket Board would like in the strongest possible way to condemn the behaviour and attitude of the Regional Sports Officer, Region 6, attached to the National Sports Commission. Since the election of Hilbert Foster, MS as President of the Berbice Cricket Board in February, 2018, the Sports Officer has unleashed daily abuse of the President, selected Executives and the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club on his Facebook Account and also in the public arena.

As Regional Sports Officer, it was expected that the regional government official would seek to work closely with all sports associations to promote the importance of sports in the Region. Over the twenty months of Mr. Foster’s Presidency, the Sports Officer has never contacted or visited the Berbice Cricket Board or sought to find out how he can use his good offices to assist us to fulfill our mandates. The Berbice Cricket Board under Mr. Foster’s leadership has been willing to work along with every person, organisation and clubs to lift Berbice Cricket even higher. Sadly, the Regional Sports Officer has never reached out to the Berbice Cricket Board.

He is very close to some leaders of the Guyana Cricket Board and this seems to be the reason for his unacceptable behaviour. At our last Annual General Meeting on the 22nd December 2019, he was present outside of our Office, encouraging delegates to remove the President. Leading up to that meeting, the Sports Officer was openly campaigning for another candidate, who failed to turn up while accusing the President of being a supporter of a certain political party. At the election, the BCB President was re-elected 31-0. The Sports Officer also accused the President of bypassing the position of a Vice President for the nomination of a PPP supporter. The truth of the matter was that the Vice President indicated that he was not available to serve due to his pressing duties as a Senior Government Official in Region 6. The question that the Sports Officer needs to answer is how political views affect his capacity to function in a NGO.

The Director of Sports and the Minister of Social Cohesion are fully aware of the behaviour of this individual. There are other organisations who have made complaints to the Director and Minister Norton and other Government Officials. Minister Norton at a public meeting in Rose Hall Town was informed of this sickening attitude and he had publicly told the official to put his house in order. Sadly, the situation has gotten worse.

The Berbice Cricket Board has no problem with this official and we are willing to work along with him to further develop the lovely game of cricket. All regional government officials are expected to work along with every Guyanese to develop our country and our taxpayers should not be taken for granted. It is a waste of taxpayers’ time to pay salary/wages for persons who seek to cause confusion and to make division among our people. We are open to answer any question from stakeholders of Berbice Cricket and should the Region 6 Sports Officer follow the correct channel, we would answer all of his questions.

The daily and constant abuse of our President via Social Media has most of us worried about his personal and family safety. Should any harm occur to him and his family, that Government Sports Officer would have to take the blame and full responsibility.

While we do not seek to cause anyone to lose their jobs, it is the Berbice Cricket Board’s desire that the relevant Ministry of Social Cohesion officials take the time to correct this situation.

Yours faithfully,

Angela Haniff

Secretary,

Berbice Cricket Board