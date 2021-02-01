France Electrical sponsors 40-over tournament in Berbice

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has partnered with France Electrical Company to stage a 40 overs-a-side tournament in the Berbice River sub-association.

“Uborn France, Managing Director of France Electrical and Construction Company has come on board to sponsor the tournament, which would be played using the forty overs format,” a release from the board stated.

“At least four teams are expected to play under the BCB COVID-19 regulations and the top two teams would then travel to a venue on the coast for the finals, possibly at the historic Albion Ground Sports Complex.The teams expected to play in the tournament are Ebini, Wiruni, Sandhills among others.”