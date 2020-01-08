AFC says Ramjattan is PM candidate based on `fundamental agreement’

In the aftermath of comments attributed today to President David Granger, the Alliance For Change today said that there is a fundamental agreement with APNU that the AFC names the Prime Ministerial candidate and it has named its Leader, Khemraj Ramjattan as the candidate.

A statement by AFC General Secretary David Patterson follows:

AFC reiterates its position on APNU+AFC 2020 Prime Ministerial Candidate

Reports in the media of statements attributed to the President of Guyana and head of the APNU+AFC coalition regarding the naming of a Prime Ministerial Candidate are in direct contradiction with provisions of the recently signed Revised Cummingsburg Accord which embodies the agreements between the two political organisations.

“The assertion that he will choose and nominate the Prime Minister after the election is gratuitous and confusing to our supporters and the wider electorate,” said the General Secretary of the AFC David Patterson.

In responding to comments attributed to the President, published by the Guyana Newsroom this morning, the AFC said it is well aware of the constitutional steps regarding appointments once the election results are known. However, the party said the process did not change the fundamental agreement that the AFC names the Prime Ministerial candidate and have named its Leader, Khemraj Ramjattan.

Consequently, the AFC is not confused by the comments, which we notice has subsequently been clarified by the General Secretary of APNU.

The AFC said it hoped clarity has been brought to the issue, which was carefully considered and agreed during the Cummingsburg Accord discussions.

The General Secretary said the AFC remains fully committed to the APNU+AFC coalition agreement and does and is not expecting any further confusion for the remainder of the campaign. The AFC continues to do all in its power to work towards electoral victory, as the APNU+AFC remains the best choice for the Guyanese people.