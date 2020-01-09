Granger confirms Ramjattan as APNU+AFC PM candidate

After weeks of mixed signals from President David Granger and APNU, it now appears certain that if the coalition government gets back into office, AFC leader Khemraj Ramjattan will be the prime minister.

This was emphatically stated by Granger last evening at an APNU+AFC coalition rally at Hopetown, West Berbice. His statement came after a non-committal response yesterday morning when he was asked if Ramjattan would be PM.

“…I reserve the right to choose and nominate a prime ministerial candidate. I will nominate all ministers, including the prime minister, who is my chief minister after the elections,” Granger told reporters at the Ministry of the Presidency.