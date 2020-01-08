GECOM faces major challenge to verify lists of candidates – source

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) continues to rely heavily on public scrutiny to fulfil aspects of its mandate

Stabroek News has reached out to members of the Commission to ask what systems have been put in place to verify statements made on each candidate’s Statutory declaration ahead of the March 2 General and Regional Elections (GRE).

The veracity of these declarations became the centre of a protracted legal battle following the 2018 No Confidence vote and culminated with the resignation of six parliamentarians who were ineligible to sit in the Assembly as they were Citizens of another country.