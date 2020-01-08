Miner dies after Pomeroon boat accident

A 27-year-old miner is now dead while another was injured after the boat they were travelling in crashed into a tree at Grant Friendship Canal, Lower Pomeroon River early yesterday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Renny France, called ‘Kelly,’ who was a father of two of Friendship Canal, Lower Pomeroon River.

The injured man has been identified as France’s neighbour, 25-year-old Dennon Lyte, also known as ‘Deno.’

The accident occurred sometime between 12.05 am and 1 am while the men were returning home.