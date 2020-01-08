Woman found dead at resort was married mother of two -family says she was not suicidal

The family of Sabrina Nandram, the woman, who was found dead with her boyfriend, Kevin Singh, in a bathtub at the Aracari Hotel and Resort on Sunday, does not believe she was suicidal.

Nandram, 26, a mother of two, of Block ‘8’ Mon Repos and formerly of Bush Lot, Corentyne and Singh 25, of Triumph, East Coast Demerara were discovered dead by staff of the West Demerara hotel.

Her family was still in shock yesterday about the circumstances under which she died. Autopsies, scheduled for today, are expected to provide definitive insight into how they met their deaths. It is currently being speculated based on evidence at the scene that the couple ingested poison.

Sabrina’s family yesterday noted that she never indicated that she was facing any difficulties and both of her parents, Ravindram Nandram and Sabita Singh, said that they were surprised to learn of their daughter’s death.

Her mother said during the holidays Sabrina was happy and while her boyfriend spent time with them she didn’t observe anything amiss between them. Sabrina was married to a man who resides overseas. That man is the father of her two children, who are ages 7 and 4.

On Saturday, Sabrina left her mother’s home at Alness Village, Corentyne, to return her children to their paternal grandparents at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, who assist in taking care of them.

The mother added that after she did not see her daughter returning on Saturday, she called her and the daughter related that she was in Georgetown and would return on Sunday.

However, the mother said when she called back her daughter on Sunday morning, calls to her phone went unanswered.

“…Sunday morning when I calling now, me na get on to she. Around 6.30-7, me call back Sunday night and the police answer and said she dead…,” the mother said.

The mother added further that her daughter was a caring and loving individual.

Ravindram told this newspaper that he last spoke with his daughter on Christmas Eve, when she called to wish him Merry Christmas. He noted that during the conversation, Sabrina was happy and never indicated that anything was wrong with her. He like others learnt of her death via social media.

The man said from what he gathered form the undertakers who removed the bodies from the hotel room, it appears as if his daughter died first.

“They said they found him on top of her. So like after she dead he drank the poison and fell on top of her,” the father opined.

Meanwhile, at the home Nandram’s in-laws, her mother-in-law, Prano Chinoolall, told Stabroek News that they learnt of the tragedy after a neighbour informed them.

She stated that the neighbour visited her home and showed her a news story online and enquired whether it was her daughter-in-law.

“When I see that thing on the phone, I couldn’ta believe it. We went straight to the police station to find out more because we didn’t know what happen,” Chinoolall said.

Chinoolall added that it was never clear to her if Sabrina was involved in an extra-marital relationship and while she had suspicions, the woman never confirmed it.

The woman noted that when she spoke with her son, he indicated that the two had no domestic dispute and he too was surprised to learn of the relationship with Singh.

“I can’t say what happen. She used to live here and work at the gas station at Buxton but she moved back to Berbice last November. I don’t know what happen because she never said anything and she was still married to my son,” the woman lamented.

Kevin’s brother, Ravin Singh, had told Stabroek News that he knew of the relationship between his brother and Sabrina as he has seen them together.

His family was also baffled to learn of his death on Sunday.

After the discovery of the bodies on Sunday afternoon, the police were summoned to the hotel by its management.

The couple had checked into the hotel around 3.38 pm on Saturday and had been scheduled to check out at 12 noon Sunday. However, after the time had passed they were contacted by the hotel management and Kevin indicated that they would pay for the extra time.

After two hours had elapsed, just after 3 pm, the hotel’s management tried to contact the couple for a second time via the room service telephone. They made several calls to the room but those calls went unanswered and this prompted the hotel’s management to check on the room.

Using a spare key, the staff from the hotel gained entry into the room and found the couple lying in the bath tub and surrounded by a green substance, which police suspect they consumed.

Stabroek News was told that no marks of violence were seen on the bodies.