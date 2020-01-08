Reductions in ads pose serious threat to independent press

Advertisements from both the state and private sector are vital for the survival of the independent press, for which reductions pose a serious threat, according to President of the Guyana Press Association (GPA) Nazima Raghubir.

In her address at President David Granger’s annual media brunch on Sunday, Raghubir stressed that the economic viability of media entities continues to be threatened as they are faced with shrinking revenue bases.

“The advertising pie, of which most of us depend on, continues to shrink, threatening the existence of true and independent media in our growing democracy,” she pointed out. While some organisations have been able to sustain themselves through evolution, many across the world are challenged to stay afloat. “The viability of news media organisations requires conditions that make it possible for us to earn and manage resources that keeps us active,” she highlighted.