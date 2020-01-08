Trinidad: Errant truck driver causes interchange mishap

(Trinidad Guardian) As works continue on the Curepe Interchange, one driver is said to have ignored the height restrictions while approaching the worksite leading to an accident, with a motorist narrowly escaping with his life.
A video recorded by another motorist showed that the driver of a truck came into contact with the overhead temporary gantry. Reports indicate that the driver ignored the temporary height restriction even after being told that he could not continue beyond a particular point at Valsayn, just before the interchange.
Another approaching vehicle was hit by the falling overhead gantry.
In a release issued to the media, The National Infrastructure Development Company Limited (NIDCO) stated that the second vehicle was engaged in an illegal drive on the shoulder of the highway upon the collapse of the gantry.
NIDCO said that traffic restrictions were outlined in a public notice released by NIDCO on Friday, January 3, 2020.
The transport board in the Ministry of Works and Transport will commence an investigation to determine if the height restrictions and conditions on the permit for use of the trailer were breached.
NIDCO said that the clearance on this bridge is to international standards and will facilitate all such vehicles.
And the company also advised all motorists to proceed with caution and abide with all rules during the construction period for the Curepe Interchange.
According to NIDCO the incident has not resulted in any damage to the bridge infrastructure.