Dear Editor,

Massive enhancement and development works have been done at Supenaam/Good Hope, a project that the Coalition Government certainly must be applauded for.

I was sitting there one morning enjoying the atmosphere and the beautiful scenes of the surroundings, not forgetting the sound of the rippling waves.

My understanding is that the project is managed by a Committee appointed by the Regional Administration of Region # 2, but while I was sitting there I saw three men cleaning the entire area. I had a conversation with them during which I encouraged them to keep up the good works that they were doing. They told me they are employed by Mr. Morris Bovell to clean the entire area as often as possible and not the Management Committee.

I know Mr. Bovell well, he is a businessman, and owner and operator of several boats and is also a popular person, so I was not surprised that he was paying them. I also know that this gentleman has volunteered to maintain the compound of the Good Hope Health Centre, slashing the grass, painting the fences, among other things and has been doing that for years, and he is also involved in the maintenance of the playground and various other community projects.

Some praises and accolades to him and I hope that others not only in that area or village can get on board, but also in other villages as well.

Keep up the good works Mr. Bovell, and I sincerely hope that your actions would be emulated by others.

Yours faithfully,

Archie W. Cordis