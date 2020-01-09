Bureau of Standards gazetted as measuring watchdog for offshore oil

Government has identified the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) as the agency that will be present when petroleum produced by ExxonMobil and its partners is measured and it will also be responsible for testing the measuring appliance.

President David Granger, in his capacity as Minister of Petroleum, on January 1st, 2020, made the order which was published in the Official Gazette. It served as notice to ExxonMobil’s subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) as well as its partners CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited and Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd of the role of the GNBS.

The consortium began producing oil from the Liza-1 development in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana on December 20th last year, with the sale of the first cargoes of oil expected soon.