Guyana News

Gov’t project to target violence in schools

Stakeholders gathered in the Ministry’s boardroom at the first coordinating meeting (Ministry of Education photo)
Stakeholders gathered in the Ministry’s boardroom at the first coordinating meeting (Ministry of Education photo)
By

Yesterday  several stakeholders representing government and non-government agencies met at the Ministry of Brickdam for the first coordinating meeting on the soon to be launched Violence, Injury and Indiscipline Prevention Initiative.

A release from the Ministry of Education said that the initiative seeks to address violence and indiscipline in schools which continue to be a major concern.

Attending the meeting were representatives of Government Ministries, CARICOM, PAHO/WHO, UNESCO, the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Teachers Union.

Minister of Education, Dr Nicolette Henry said that the initiative will be successful with the necessary support of all the stakeholders.