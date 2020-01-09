Gov’t project to target violence in schools

Yesterday several stakeholders representing government and non-government agencies met at the Ministry of Brickdam for the first coordinating meeting on the soon to be launched Violence, Injury and Indiscipline Prevention Initiative.

A release from the Ministry of Education said that the initiative seeks to address violence and indiscipline in schools which continue to be a major concern.

Attending the meeting were representatives of Government Ministries, CARICOM, PAHO/WHO, UNESCO, the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Teachers Union.

Minister of Education, Dr Nicolette Henry said that the initiative will be successful with the necessary support of all the stakeholders.