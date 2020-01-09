Zeleena Ally wins Lucky Dollar’s Juke

Zeleena Ally is the winner of Lucky Dollar’s Nissan Juke.

A release from the company yesterday said that with the Drive Fa De Christmas promotion customers simply had to shop $49,999 and over from November 12th to December 20th to enter to win.

This promotion extended to all four Lucky Dollar locations.

In the past, the release said that Lucky Dollar would have awarded motorbikes to its Christmas winners so in 2019 the brand is extremely proud to have had the opportunity to do a bigger and better Christmas promotion for its customers and looks forward to even more exciting things in the future.

The vehicle is to be presented to Ally today.