Duo appealing conviction for killing Lethem guard

Calvin King and Alvin Kissoon who were given life sentences just under a month ago for murdering a security guard during a 2013 multi-million dollar heist in Lethem have both appealed their conviction and sentence.

The jointly-charged duo had been found guilty by a jury and sentenced to life imprisonment following a trial before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Demerara.

Among other things, the men in their separate appeals argue that the judge committed several infractions which militated against a fair trial.