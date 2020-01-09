Patterson defends ministry over Auditor General’s findings

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) yesterday said that the Auditor General’s 2018 report on the public accounts was misleading as it didn’t incorporate several of the explanations that the ministry had given.

The explanations were given during a press conference called by the ministry to provide updates and highlights from 2019.

The 2018 Auditor General’s report, though handed over to the Speaker of the National Assembly, is yet to be laid in Parliament and released to the public. Stabroek News has however seen a copy of the report.