Open koker at Leguan floods homes

Floodwaters once again invaded the homes of residents living close to an Endeavour, Leguan koker after farmers, with the permission of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), removed the stop-log door that was recently installed in order to irrigate their farming lands.

A resident, Lalita Basdeo, explained to Stabroek News that intense heat over the past few days resulted in nearby farming lands being in need of water. She disclosed that the farmers approached the NDC and asked to be allowed to remove the stop-log door during the days scheduled for high tides so that their farms could be watered. She said that as a result of the permission being granted, the farmers removed the stop-log door on Monday, Tuesday and yesterday.

However due to the highest tide occurring yesterday, water rushed into the homes of those persons living closest to the koker.