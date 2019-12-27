Temporary koker door eases flooding at Endeavour

Floodwaters, which were the result of incomplete work to an Endeavour, Leguan Koker have significantly receded since a stop-log door was installed during the late hours of Christmas Eve, Regional Engineer Seenarine Nandram said.

The flooding, which occurred around 2 pm on Christmas Eve at Endeavour on the Essequibo River island, was due to high tides but the incomplete repairs to a sluice door facilitated the flooding. However, Nandram told Stabroek News yesterday that his team, which consisted of employees of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, was able to install a stop-log door to the koker around 9 pm on Christmas Eve. He said as soon as the door was installed, the water began receding and no flooding has occurred since then. He noted that though the damaged sluice door was not fixed that will not be a problem because of the stop-log door.